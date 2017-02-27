Search continues for missing man at the Poestenkill Gorge

Related Coverage Man falls into Poestenkill Gorge in area of Cookie Factory on Congress Street; has not resurfaced

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Emergency crews are still searching for a man they say fell into the Poestenkill Gorge on Saturday.

The gorge is a known problem area and several people have died in its waters.

The search is entering day three, and so far there’s no sign of the man officials say was climbing the rocks at the Postenkill Gorge when he fell in. A body has not yet been recovered.

The water in the gorge continues to run quickly. Over the weekend the water was too rough to send in divers for the search. Wind and rain did nothing to make the situation any easier. Divers have still not been able to go in.

Police say the victim has not yet been identified and so far no one was come forward to identify him.

Crews involved in the search say they believe the man could be trapped under a ledge under the water.

If true, this would not be the first instance such an incident has taken place.

Last summer, 16-year-old Connor Reynolds died after he fell into the water, hit his head, and became trapped under a ledge.

Just a few years before that, a man in his mid-20s suffered a similar fate.

After Reynolds’ death last year, many called the safety of the gorge into question, particularly the perceived lack of clarity of the posted signs in the area.

At the time, the Mayors’ office said in a statement that they would examine whether any changes needed to be made.

News10 ABC reached out to the Mayor’s office to see if any changes were made, and were told the current signs were made more visible by cutting away some brush and branches.

The search effort continues as best as is possible considering the water conditions. The Troy Fire Department was returning periodically to the scene on Monday, and even used a drone to search the area.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest on the search effort.