Push for more senior and home health care funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In-home providers make up the largest piece of long-term care in New York state.

To date, the state’s invested $6 billion in helping the industry, with nearly $2 billion for wages.

“I was completely surprised at his testimony,” Donald Smith, Community Work & Independence Inc. Production Inc., said.

Smith says state Medicaid director Jason Helgerson’s testimony to this assembly committee does not reflect reality.

“I believe the rates that we pay the plans are in fact adequate,” Helgerson said. “We think at this moment the networks are adequate.”

“We are having a big problem hiring qualified personal,” Smith said.

Smith is among 300 people who care for people with varying disabilities at Community Work and Independence, Inc. in Glens Falls.

He says turnover remains high, seeing a dozen new trainees every month.

“We’ve had several people who have been there ten years or more who have left discouraged with the situation,” Smith said.

The situation is that most home-care workers currently make less than fast food workers and argue the state needs to offer more than minimum wage for jobs that require bathing, feeding and helping others live life.

“I would say that we are in crisis mode here, especially in rural areas,” Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-115th District) said.

“I’m hearing a lot of concerning stories especially Upstate,” Assemblyman Donna Lupardo (D-123rd District) said.

The state director says wages will eventually match fast-food workers in coming years, but Smith and these lawmakers say that is far from enough.

“People who have this education aren’t going to be able to pay off their loans so they’re going to have to go to other industries where they can be paid a living wage and be able to pay off their college loans and so forth,” Smith said.

The state Medicaid director did say the state is set to launch a program soon that will help train new employees, with the goal of focusing on areas currently seeing shortages.

He says a lack of staff within his own department though has hurt the state’s ability to keep track of where New York caregivers need help the most.