Push for emergency water infrastructure fund in NY

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two local communities are pushing for an emergency water infrastructure fund in New York.

The communities dealt with their share of water infrastructure emergencies, including the raw sewage leak in Amsterdam last year.

Amsterdam Mayor Mike Villa, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy joined together to highlight the importance of having funding set aside for immediate emergencies.

“There’s no ribbon cutting when you borrow $5m dollars and fix items under the pavement. So, expending that amount of money to a taxpayer base that’s already stressed is really a financial burden, and then to incur problems that you can’t plan for it just is really virtually impossible for a community such as ours,” Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa said.

Assemblyman Santabarbara released a statement calling for a state budget that not only includes funding to upgrade infrastructure but also ensures emergency funds are included for unforeseen events.