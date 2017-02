QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Queensbury woman now facing charges after police received a complaint of a woman asleep at the wheel at an intersection Saturday night.

Police say Ashley Robinson, 28, failed standardized field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for driving while ability impaired by drugs.

She was found to be possessing 5.2 grams of crack cocaine after she was placed under arrest.

Robinson is facing a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.