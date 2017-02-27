Police: Parents hogtied child with duct tape

MILWAUKEE (WCMH) — A couple in Wisconsin are facing possible charges after police said they hogtied their 12-year-old son and then left for dinner.

According to court documents obtained by WISN, Ann Kubehl, the boy’s mother, and her husband, Ismael Guzman, wrapped duct tape around the boy’s mouth and head after he got in trouble for leaving the vehicle while his mom was shopping.

The next day, the boy’s principal noticed marks on the child and called the police.

Police said Kubehl admitted to police she and her husband went to a Chinese buffet, nearly 25 minutes away, while the son remained hogtied on the floor of the home.

According to police, Kubehl told a detective, “You can remove him, but I don’t want the neglect charges because that will take my job away.”

No word on what charges the couple may face.