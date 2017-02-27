NY State AG, Education Commissioner advise schools on protecting immigrant students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia are reminding school districts to protect the rights of immigrant children who attend New York’s public schools.

According to guidance provided by Schneiderman and Elia, law enforcement officers may not remove a student from school property or interrogate a student without the consent of a student’s parent or person in parental relation. The only exception is when a crime has been committed on school property.

“Throughout our long history, New York State has been a refuge for people from other lands seeking a new and better life for themselves and their families,” Elia said. “Home to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, New York has always welcomed immigrants. Indeed, our greatness as a state derives, in large part, from the contributions of immigrants. Our immigrant students have a right to a free education and they must not fear retribution for themselves or family members simply because they attend school. As education and law enforcement leaders, it is imperative that we protect all students as well as the information we have about them to the fullest extent possible under the law.”

The Education Department says the guidance also reminds districts that under the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, parents must consent to disclose personal identifiable student information.

Read the full guidance here: http://bit.ly/2lNAwq5.