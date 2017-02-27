Multiple crews called to New Lebanon fire

NEW LEBANON, NY (NEWS10 ABC) – Multiple crews have been called to 819 State Route 20 in New Lebanon overnight.

The call came in around 2:00AM this morning. We’re told the fire broke out in the basement and quickly spread throughout the home.

The Fire Chief tells us the family woke up when the smoke detector went off and were able to get out safely. Two adults and two children live in the home.

No one was injured but the house appears to be a total loss.

Investigators are on scene trying to determine a cause.

