Man accused of killing 2 women in the Capital Region pleads not guilty

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused killing two women in the Capital Region has pleaded not guilty on Monday.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, Edward Mero, 29, of Albany, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Mero is accused of causing the death of Megan Cunningham on January 27, 2013, and allegedly tampered with the condition of Cunningham’s body.

An unsealed indictment also accuses Mero of causing the death of Shelby Countermine and altering the condition of her body.

In the spring of 2015, Countermine’s body was found in Coeymans on a little-known access path owned by the Albany City Water Department, which happens to be Mero’s employer.

Police say Mero admitted to having met up with Countermine for the purpose of having sex on the day she went missing. He also raised suspicion when he quickly sold his Chevy Blazer days after a private investigator contacted him.

During police interviews regarding Countermine’s death, it lead investigators to re-examine the 2013 fatal fire that killed Cunningham. She was Mero’s roommate at the time. The fire was not considered to be suspicious at the time.

“As in all cases, the defendant named in this indictment enjoys the presumption of innocence,” District Attorney David Soares said. “I am aware of the great public interest, in this case, however, my primary objective is to eventually present all of the facts and evidence to a jury in Albany County and I am confident that they will reach a just result. We remain committed to our obligation to work with the families of our victims as we pursue justice for Shelby Countermine and Megan Cunningham.”

Mero’s attorney says she feels the prosecution will have a tough job proving the allegations which are years old.

“You’re talking four years and two and a half years. It should concern them because they are one who has to make the proof go on and they cannot.”

Mero was remanded into custody without bail.

His next court appearance has not been scheduled.