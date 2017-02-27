Court dismisses appeal in Dennis Drue case

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Court of Appeals has dismissed Dennis Drue’s appeal in the case of the devastating crash on I-87 that killed two local high school students and injured two others in 2012.

Drue pleaded guilty and was convicted of the crash in 2013, and sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison.

Shenendehowa High School students Deanna Rivers and Christopher Stewart were killed in the crash and two others were injured.

According to the Saratoga County District Attorney, the appearl was dismissed because Drue’s lawyers failed to complete and file the appeal.