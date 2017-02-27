Car slams into building, children’s workout class on other side of the wall

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A car crashed head-first into a local physical therapy center, causing significant damage to the outside of the building and endangering people inside, but luckily no one was injured.

Fire crews say the driver was dropping her son off at RYN physical therapy when she lost control of her footing and accidentally stepped on the gas pedal, driving head first into the side of the building.

“All of a sudden, I just heard a huge crash,” said Joe O’Hagan. “And on the other side of that wall is a huge mirror, and the mirror just shattered.

On the other side of the wall, a dozen or so children were taking park in a workout class.

“There were probably eight or nine kids just sitting right there and the mirror crashed, got broken into pieces,” said O’Hagan. “Luckily, no one got hurt. The mirror smashed pretty much on top of them.”

Incredibly, none of the kids were injured, and neither was the driver.

But the crash did leave a hole straight through the building. Owners Joe O’Hagan and Richard Waite told everyone to get outside.

“Structurally, we didn’t know what was going on with the building until the fire crew got here,” said Waite.

After removing the car, part of the building’s wall had to be knocked down. But despite the damage, officials say the crash did not cause any serious structural damage. Once the wall is patched up it will be safe to return back inside.

The crash left damage inside and outside the building, but everyone agrees the accident could have easily become a tragedy.

“Luckily, everybody got out, and that’s all that matters,” said O’Hagan. “Everybody is safe.”