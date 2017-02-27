Capital Region man indicted for two drug overdose deaths

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of selling heroin that caused two overdoses deaths here in the Capital Region received a federal indictment on Monday.

The Department of Justice says Jacob Ebel distributed heroin and fentanyl to people who died after using it five days apart from each other during the summer of 2016.

Police raided Ebel’s house following the deaths and say they found a large batch of heroin, LSD, prescription pills and several guns.

Ebel now faces 20 years to life in prison if he is convicted on all charges.