ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Hoffman carwash in Albany last year.

54-year-old Curtis Williams pleaded guilty Monday to criminal possession of a weapon.

He was captured on surveillance camera robbing the Hoffman car wash on Central Avenue in Albany last year. Williams took out a handgun and was able to get away with $4,000 in cash.

Williams now faces 12 years to life in prison when sentenced in April.