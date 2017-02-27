After crowded public meeting, Hoosick Falls Board tables PFOA settlement

Related Coverage Questions surround whether lawyers were consulted for Hoosick Falls agreement

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hoosick Falls Board held a meeting Monday night to vote on the proposed PFOA settlement after a previous meeting was unexpectedly canceled last week.

The meeting was well-attended, ever more so than last week’s meeting.

During the public comment, many attendees begged Mayor David Borge not to approve the settlement. The mayor still wanted to vote yes, but the board ultimately voted to table it.

Many in attendance help up signs reading “say no” and “dirty water, dirty deal.”

Mayor Borge started off the meeting by reading each page of the settlement, all the while being booed by the crowd.

Members of the public stood patiently in line, each sharing personal stories, with hopes they would convince the mayor to vote against the settlement.

One Hoosick Falls resident, Kevin Allard, looked the mayor in the eye and reminded him that people’s lives are on the line.

“There are times when you have to borrow money whether you want to or not,” said Allard.

Mayor Borge said the Village is in a $850,000 debt and explained that if the settlement was not approved, the village would be left with an unbalanced budget in the long term.

“I think it was the fact that they knew this,” said Lori Stewart, who also lives in Hoosick Falls. “Even tonight, he had the dates wrong.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wrote a letter to Mayor Borge on Sunday urging him to vote against the settlement.

“We have real financial issues facing us,” said Mayor Borge. “And hopefully [Senator Gillibrand] will be able to help.”

People in the crowd cheered the decision to table the settlement, saying it is a step in the right direction.

“I see it going back to the negotiating table,” said Allard, “back to the negotiating table.”