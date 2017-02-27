2/27 Pet Connection: Diesel

Diesel – 7 month old pit mix

Hey Everyone, I’m Diesel. I have a big name to go with my big personality! I’m still a baby right now but I’m super smart and playful. And I love treats so I’m going to be easy to train. Can you believe I already know sit? I grunt and groan when I’m trying to tell you my story! I’m also learning how to play with other dogs so I’m looking for a savvy home to teach me all the ways of the world. Could that be you?

He is such a VERY Fun Pup…you will fall in love with him. He would be best with another young and active dog that likes to play.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434 8128

https://mohawkhumane.org/