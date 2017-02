LOS ANGELES, CA.(NEWS10) – Here is a complete list of winners at the 89th annual Academy Awards:

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali for ‘Moonlight’

Makeup and Hairstyling: ‘Suicide Squad’

Best Costume: ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

Best Documentary Feature: ‘OJ: Made in America’

Best Sound Editing: ‘Arrival’

Best Sound Mixing: ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis for ‘Fences’