Siena women’s basketball clinches 4 seed in MAAC Tournament

ALBANY, NY – Siena Women’s Basketball holds off Iona in the final seconds and take 57-53 win to clinch the four-seed in the MAAC Tournament. Junior guard Kollyns Scarbrough scored her 1,000 point in the victory.

Senior forward Meghan Donohue recorded her second double-double of the season for the Saints (14-15, 13-7) with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Scarbrough, who became the 28th player and joined Donohue in the 1,000 Point Club, added 11 points and eight rebounds for Siena.

Marina Lizarazu scored a game-high 21 points for Iona (17-12, 12-8). P Atkins-Gilmore added 12 off the bench. Alexis Lewis, who averages 16.8 points per game, was held scoreless.

Siena started off the game on a 13-6 run, Iona followed that up with a 9-0 run to take a 15-13 lead they would never give up in the quarter. The Gaels held onto a 19-16 lead after one-quarter. As the Saints chipped away at the lead, Iona would hold on for most of the second quarter. Siena brought it within one three separate times throughout the stanza and would take the lead back just once. With just six seconds left Denisha Petty-Evans would drain a trey and put the Saints up 31-30 at the half.

The Saints would continue to hold off the Gaels and would go up by as much as six four different times in the third quarter. Siena held onto a 46-43 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

After a back-and-forth fourth quarter that held two lead changes and one tie game, it would be a fight for the MAAC foes. Iona led 53-52 with just over two minutes left. Petty-Evans hit the go-ahead lay up and the Saints would never look back. The Saints took the win 57-53 to clinch the four-seed.

Siena will host five-seeded Iona on Saturday, Mar. 4 at 2:30 p.m. at the Times Union Center.