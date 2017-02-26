Saratoga Film Academy grooming future Oscar winners

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) – Saratoga’s Jon Dorflinger has worked with Academy Award winners like Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Jeff Bridges in the past. But now he’s taking everything he learned in Hollywood and pouring it into kids in the Capital Region.

“It’s the most difficult, challenging, boring job that you’re gonna love,” said Dorflinger.

That’s what Jon Dorflinger learned six years in Hollywood. The Saratoga native worked on movies like Seabiscuit, The Terminal and Team America after graduating from the University of Southern California.

“I looked at my time in the film industry as the best film school in the world,” said Dorflinger.

Dorflinger has loved everything about film since he was a boy. But one problem he had growing up was not having a place nearby to groom his passion. So when he moved back to the area a couple of years ago he started the Saratoga Film Academy.

“If you’re going to be successful in this field, you have to start training early on,” said Dorflinger.

At the Academy, Jon has created a full professional environment for kids to work on every aspect of film.

“I think he does a great job of making it manageable for teen students and even younger students, the way he structures the course, and it just becomes a fun, exciting experience,” said student Phineas O’Brien.

“You don’t need to go to New York City or Los Angeles to get the experience. It’s great that I can just do it right in my town,” said student Autumn Boxley.

And that’s Dorflinger’s main selling point. He says it’s been rewarding to watch his students grow. And while he doesn’t expect any to become the next Spielberg, he’s glad they at least have an avenue to explore.

“It’s no longer this pipe dream in California, that there are opportunities right here in your back yard. And if this is something that you really want to do, and then you can pursue it and make a career out of it,” said Dorflinger.

And while Jon hopes to continue to grow the film academy, he’s also working to one day to own his own production company. He also has two feature screen plays in the works. So you may just see his stuff or even his kids’ work up for an Oscar someday.