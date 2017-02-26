Local bakers square off in cupcake challenge at Keane Elementary in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – Parishioners at St. Luke’s in Schenectady have a lot to celebrate Sunday, including their centennial.

To honor 100 years at a parish, they hosted a cupcake challenge where local bakers squared off at Keane Elementary.

Father Domonic Isopo also showcased new plans for expansion.

“Part of our 100th anniversary is our new building that is in the process of being constructed. 8,000 square feet that will be complete with a pantry, meeting rooms, so that the parish can come together more often,” said Isopo.

So there is a lot to look forward to at St. Luke’s this year. And you may have noticed someone familiar at the cupcake challenge if you stopped by. News10ABC’s own Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge was a judge.