Local bakers square off in cupcake challenge at Keane Elementary in Schenectady

By Published:
cupcake-challenge

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – Parishioners at St. Luke’s in Schenectady have a lot to celebrate Sunday, including their centennial.

To honor 100 years at a parish, they hosted a cupcake challenge where local bakers squared off at Keane Elementary.

Father Domonic Isopo also showcased new plans for expansion.

“Part of our 100th anniversary is our new building that is in the process of being constructed. 8,000 square feet that will be complete with a pantry, meeting rooms, so that the parish can come together more often,” said Isopo.

So there is a lot to look forward to at St. Luke’s this year. And you may have noticed someone familiar at the cupcake challenge if you stopped by. News10ABC’s own Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge was a judge.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s