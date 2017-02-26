Bill Paxton, known for roles in “Aliens” and “Titanic,” has died at 61

Published: Updated:
bill

(ABC NEWS) — Actor Bill Paxton, known for his roles in such films as “Aliens,” “Titanic” and “Apollo 13,” has died at the age of 61, a spokesperson for his family announced in a statement Sunday morning.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” the statement said. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.”

