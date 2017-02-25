SOURCES: Local man arrested on murder charges in deaths of two women

(NEWS10) – It’s a story you will only see on News10ABC. Capital Region police have solved two murder cases with the arrest of one man.

Their names are Shelby Countermine and Megan Cunningham. They never knew one another, but law enforcement sources tell News10ABC they did have two things in common, they had both been involved with a man named Ted Mero and they both ended up murdered.

But tonight, Mero is behind bars.

The Albany County Sheriff confirms that Edward “Ted” Mero is in custody, locked up on two counts of Second Degree Murder and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was booked last night.

The Albany County DA’s office says they cannot comment on any pending case.

However, law enforcement sources including Mero’s own neighbors who were interviewed several times by police say the murder charges surrounds the deaths of two local women: Shelby Countermine and Mero’s deceased girlfriend Megan Cunningham.

Police say Mero has remained a person of interest in the murder of Shelby Countermine, whose body was discovered by a jogger in May of 2015 on an access path in Coeymans, which is owned by the City of Albany’s Water Department.

Mero was employed by that water department at the time. Police say he admitted meeting up with Countermine for the purpose of a sexual encounter at his father’s Albany home prior to her disappearance.

Investigators became even more suspicious when Mero suddenly sold his Chevy Blazer days after they first contacted him.

Megan Cunningham’s body was found among the ashes of an Albany house fire on Arcadia Avenue in January of 2013. Sources say her name came up during interviews conducted by investigators working on Shelby Countermine’s murder because Mero had been her live in boyfriend at the time of the fire.

Mero has not yet been arraigned but is being held on two counts of murder. We are dedicated to staying on top of this story and we’ll share new information as it becomes available to us.