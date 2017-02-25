Siena women’s lacrosse loses to Colgate Raiders 16-8

(NEWS10) – Siena Women’s Lacrosse fell 16-8 to Colgate on Saturday afternoon after battling through rain. Michelle Schwartz recorded a hat-trick for the Saints.

Haley O’Hanlon recorded five goals while dishing out one assist for a game-high six points for Colgate (2-1). Lindsey West recorded a hat-trick for the Raiders.

Michelle Schwartz tallied a hat-trick while scoring three goals and one assist for a team-high four points. Briana Sirianni had four draw controls while scoring one goal for Siena (0-3). Sammy Horton notched 10 saves.

In the first half, Colgate went up 5-3 off of three free position shots, but the Saints fought hard and tied it up 5-5. The Raiders would get the next two goals to take a 7-5 lead at the half.

Colgate was able to strike first opening the second half of play to lead 8-5 right before there was a lightning delay. Once play resumed, the Raiders outshot the saints 20-9 in the second half. The Saints battled but the Raiders would take the win 16-8.

Siena will host Vermont in their home opener at Siena Turf Field on Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 3 p.m.