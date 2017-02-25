Siena men’s lacrosse falls to UMass Lowell 18-13

(NEWS10) – A big second half surge by UMass Lowell pushed the River Hawks past Siena Lacrosse 18-13. Chris Robertson recorded his third straight hat trick for the Saints.

Keenan Koswin and Sean Tyrrell both recorded five points for UMass Lowell (1-2). Koswin notched a hat trick with three goals and two assists, while Tyrrell dished out three assists while adding two goals.

Robertson recorded five goals while dishing out two assists for seven points for the Saints (0-4). Robertson and Luke Van Schepen both picked up five ground balls. Aaron Lewis tallied 12 saves.

Both teams started off with a goal early in the first quarter. The Saints outshot UMass Lowell 12-4 in the first quarter, but the score would remain tied, 1-1. Siena continued to dominate with shots and would outscore the River Hawks 5-3 to take a 6-4 lead at the half.

UMass Lowell came out firing early in the third quarter, but the Saints would not give the River Hawks the advantage. With just over a minute left in the stanza, UMass Lowell took a 10-8 lead, but Robertson put one in the cage with under 30 seconds left to cut the deficit 10-9.

The River Hawks outscored the Saints 8-4 in the final stanza and took the game from Siena 18-13.

The Saints return back to the Capital District to host St. John’s on Saturday, Mar. 4 in their home opener at Siena Turf Field. Faceoff is set for 1 p.m.