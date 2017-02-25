RPI men’s hockey beats Colgate 3-2

HAMILTON, N.Y. – Seniors Jimmy DeVito and Parker Reno each scored third period goals to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Colgate University, on Saturday night at Class of 1965 Arena. With the win, the Engineers improve to 8-26-1 (6-16-0 ECAC Hockey), while the Raiders drop to 8-20-6 (6-13-3 ECAC Hockey).

Trailing 2-1 midway through the third period, RPI struck twice – just 27 second apart – to take a 3-2 lead.

DeVito (Bloomingdale, IL/Lincoln Stars) received a pass in the left circle from freshman Jacob Hayhurst (Missassauga, ON/Cedar Rapids Roughriders) and drove the net, before stuffing the puck past Colgate senior netminder Charlie Finn (North Vancouver, BC/Kingston Voyageurs) to tie the game at 2-2.

The Engineers then took the lead on a slap shot from the high slot by Reno (Edina, MN/Edina High School). Hayhurst earned the primary assist once again, sending a pass back to Reno for the one-timer. Junior Drew Melanson (Paramus, NJ/Waterloo Black Hawks) picked up the secondary helper on Reno’s first of the year.

RPI took a late penalty and the Raiders pulled Finn for an extra attacker inside the final minute, but couldn’t beat RPI sophomore netminder Chase Perry (Andover, MN/Wenatchee Wild) for a third time.

Colgate got the scoring started at 15:33 of the first period, when junior Mike Panowyk (Whitby, ON/Whitby Fury) snuck a shot through Perry from the bottom of the right circle. Perry got a piece of the attempt, but not enough, as it trickled over the goal line. Panowyk’s third goal of the season drew assists from senior Anthony Sanniti (LaSalle, PQ/Cornwall Colts) and sophomore Ken Citron (Cos Cob, CT/Vernon Vipers).

Sophomore Evan Tironese (Qualicum Beach, BC/Alberni Valley Bulldogs) finished off a breakaway to tie the score at 1-1, midway through the second period. Freshman defenseman TJ Samec (St. Paul, MN/Brookings Blizzard) found Tironese with a feed right up the middle of the ice and the centerman snapped a shot through the legs of Finn for his seventh goal of the year.

Perry (6-18-1) finished with 27 saves, while Finn had 18 at the other end of the ice. Colgate was 1 for 3 on the power play, with the Engineers going 0 for 3.

The Engineers return to the ice next weekend, when they open a best-of-three ECAC Hockey First Round series at Clarkson University. Colgate will visit Princeton University in a best-of-3 series next weekend.