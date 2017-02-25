Police advise not to bring drugs and needles to station when retrieving belongings

LINCOLN, CA (WCMH) — After getting arrested, most people would play it safe when retrieving items that were taken during the arrest. However, that’s not the case for one couple from Lincoln, California.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, the couple showed up in a car with no license plates and the suspect’s boyfriend allegedly had needles and methamphetamine in his pockets.

The police department posted the photo on Facebook to give followers a tip on what not to do when retrieving their belongings.