More than 200 people climb Corning Tower in support of Cystic Fibrosis

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – “Ten years Steve Burnell, from District 3 Fire Department, unfortunately died due to Cystic Fibrosis. His wife gave me his helmet and asked me to the top,” said Kyle Murphy.

Kyle Murphy had a lot of company; Dozens up firefighters from all over the Capital Region ran up to the top of the Corning Tower in full uniform in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. They weight about 50 pounds each, 42 flights of stairs, just think about that.

“According to my camera I think I had link 18 minutes, and last year I did it in like 19 so it was a little bit better but it was still rough, “said Murphy.

Over 200 people registered to climb those 809 stairs, some people supporting because they know just how bad Cystic Fibrosis can be.

“As you get older your lunges deteriorate more and it makes it harder to breathe. And ultimately in the end you’re in and out of the hospital so many times to try and clear up the lung infections. The disease also effects your digestive system, so most of the children are very thin,” said Nancy Carroll, a 42-year volunteer of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Nancy Carroll who lost her son and others that lost loved ones to this illness went around and around, floor after floor; climbing to the observation deck, it’s a challenging race.

It is warm in the hallways making it hard to breathe. Some people felt winded at times but never stopped. They had supporters cheering them on and Nancy Carroll says that’s how we beat this thing, get everyone on one accord.

“There’s a cure around the corner, I’m very confident of that. So support all you can, if someone asks for a donation for something they’re doing, please give from your heart it’s very, very important because the money leads to research and that’s what we need right now,” said Carroll.