Germany: Man hits 3 pedestrians with vehicle and flees, is shot by police

By Published:
heidelberg-car

BERLIN (AP) – German police say a man apparently drove a vehicle into people in a central square in the city of Heidelberg, injuring three people, then fled and was shot after being tracked down by officers.

Police spokeswoman Anne Baas said one of the three people hit outside a bakery on Saturday afternoon was seriously injured.

The suspect fled and was then found by a police patrol, and was shot by an officer following a short standoff. He was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the man’s possible motives.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s