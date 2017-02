TROY, NY (NEWS10) – Troy Police has confirmed that they are looking for a male who fell into the Poestenkill Gorge in Troy.

Saturday afternoon, a male was climbing up the rocks in the Poestenkill Gorge behind the area of the Cookie Factory on Congress st, according to police.

Reports are that he lost his grip and fell into the water. He may have struck his head prior to hitting the water.

He submerged in the water and has not surfaced. The water is too turbulent at this time for rescue divers.