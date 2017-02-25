12/13 UAlbany men’s lacrosse beat Drexel 19-8

UAlbany Sports Information 02-25-2017

PHILADELPHIA – The #12/13 UAlbany men’s lacrosse outscored its opponent by 11 in the final three-quarters to take a 19-8 victory over Drexel in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

After the teams were tied following the first quarter, UAlbany (1-1) rolled off nine of the next 10 goals scored going into the second half to seal the win over Drexel (0-2).

“I thought we did a great job of battling through a tough first quarter, and we eventually got our legs going and dominated the final three periods,” said UAlbany head coach Scott Marr. “Connor Fields took over the game, JD Colarusso and TD Irelan gave us the opportunity to win this game.”

An 11-goal win is the largest margin of victory for UAlbany against Drexel in its history, a series played since 2002.

Connor Fields earned a career-high 10 points, tied for the eighth-highest point total in game history, off six goals and four assists, adding five ground balls. Justin Reh notched a hat trick while Adam Osika and Sean Eccleseach had two goals and an assist. At the faceoff-X, TD Ierlan won 19 out of 27 (70.4%) with 12 ground balls. JD Colarusso earned his first career victory with a career-high 19 saves, the most since Blaze Riorden had 20 against Harvard last year, plus five ground balls in 60 minutes in the cage.

For Drexel, Joe Rainoldi finished with three goals while Chris McLallen had a pair. Jimmy Joe Granito had the loss in goal with 10 saves.

After a UAlbany turnover, Drexel scored first off a close range, low shot from a falling Chris McLallen a little over two minutes in. UAlbany got the goal back after a couple of crouching saves by Colarusso, leading to Fields coming from around the cage and scoring top shelf to tie the game. Joe Rainoldi scored next possession, then UAlbany tied it back up after Kyle McClancy cleared himself and scored to tie up the game.

Fields scored his second goal with a ground ball off a scrum near the goal circle, picking the rock up and scoring on the doorstep. Drexel tied the game up in the closing minute of the 1st for a 3-3 score.

Colarusso had a couple of low saves to begin the 2nd quarter, then the other way, Eccles set up Eli Lasda for the wind up and laser score. Ierlan won the next faceoff, Fields got ball, ran inside his defender and scored quickly. Drexel next goal made it 5-4 UAlbany six minutes into the 2nd.

UAlbany went into attack mode, winning faceoffs and dominating on both ends. UAlbany had three quick goals,Bennett Drake off a ground ball pickup and score, Justin Reh off the catch and shoot from Fields after a clear, a blazing shot from the waist from Eccles and a feed from Josh Egan to the middle to Reh for the shot and score made it 9-4 UAlbany. Colarusso and the defense held the rest of the quarter as UAlbany led by five at the half.

UAlbany continued the offensive blitz into the third quarter, with the team firing away to begin, with Fields scoring next to the circle. Colarusso continued to be a wall, saving two shots in one minute, one close range high and the other on a ground ball low. The clear led to Fields faking out his defender, spinning and scoring close range. After a Drexel goal, Fields added another off a quick clear from a turnover forced by Lasda, then Josh Egannetted a goal on a swing from left side to make it 13-5, the eventual score after three-quarters.

The offense continued to work quickly after won faceoffs, scoring two fast goals: Adam Osika first, then Ky Tarbell countering a Drexel goal with a pass from Fields. Colarusso continued to stand strong against Drexel with save after save. Osika, Eccles and Troy Reh added more goals late as UAlbany sealed the victory 19-8.

UAlbany will now prep for its first home game, hosting UMass on Wednesday March 1st at 3 p.m. at John Fallon Field.