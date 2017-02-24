Vermont Senate unanimously passes Trump bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – The Vermont Senate has unanimously passed a measure granting its governor greater control over how and when the state’s police forces are used by the federal government.

The measure will now be considered by the House. If passed, federal agents looking to deputize Vermont police in order to identify and remove immigrants would have to get the approval of Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Vermont police would also not arbitrarily collect personal information for fear that it that could be used in a federal registry and aid anti-immigrant efforts under the measure.

The bill was characterized by Republican state Sen. Joe Benning as a “point blank broadside” aimed at reasserting constitutional parameters.

Democratic Sen. Dick Sears, a sponsor of the bill said he expects to see some opposition in the House.