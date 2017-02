NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – Police in North Adams want you to be aware of a computer scam.

Police say the scammer call and pose as someone from Microsoft and says there is a problem with your computer and then asks for access.

Once the scammers gain access to your computer, they can access your personal information such as files, bank records, and other sensitive information.

Police say the scammers could also hijack your computer and hold it for ransom.

Anyone who receives a call, hang up.