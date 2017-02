SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino in Schenectady is boasting a higher revenue in its second week of operations.

Last week, the casino pulled in more than $3,038,000. Most of that money, more than $2.3 million came from slot machines and another half from table games.

This week, the casino made more than $3.5 million. Of that, $2.6 million in slots and $734,000 in table games.