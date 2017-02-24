Report: Capital Region graduation rates up to 95 percent

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – High school graduation rates are going up across New York, according to a new report.

Overall, the report found that schools are spending more money per student, even though the number of students has been steadily declining over the last 10 years.

In the Capital Region, $20,000 per student is being spent per student and graduation rates were up.

According to the report, the statewide four-year graduation rate, excluding New York City, was 86 percent. In the Captial Region, the rate is up to 95 percent, where just 10 years ago it was at 84 percent.

The report found that in the Capital Region, 45 percent said they will head to a four-year college, 39 percent to a two-year college, and 11 percent to the military or work.

Read the full report.