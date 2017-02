ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A prayer vigil held in Albany for a man who has been missing for four months.

Dariel Young was last seen on October 25 on Second Avenue in Albany.

His family says it is not like Young to disappear and police are investigating the case.

The vigil begins at 6 p.m. at Henry Johnson Park.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is urged to contact Albany Police at (518) 462-8013.