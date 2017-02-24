Police: 2 officers, 1 suspect wounded in DC shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers have been shot and wounded in Washington, D.C.

Police spokesman Officer Sean Hickman says the incident occurred late Thursday night on the northeast side of Washington. Hickman says the wounded officers were conscious and breathing when they were transported to a hospital.

Authorities also say an adult male suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Additional details surrounding the shooting were not yet available. Hickman says investigators are on the scene trying to determine the cause of the incident.