NEW YORK (NEWS10) – A local entrepreneur decided to step into the Shark Tank.

James Brooks, of Schenectady, and his partner Nate appeared on Friday night’s show pitching their elephant pants.

The pants feature designs from Thailand with 10 percent of proceeds going toward charities dedicated to protecting elephants.

The pair was able to make a $500,000 deal with Daymond John.

This deal put the show over the $100 million mark in total deals throughout its eight seasons.