New York State Police issue AMBER alert for overnight abduction in CT

BRIDGEPORT, Conn (NEWS10) – The Bridgeport, CT Police Department has activated a New York State AMBER Alert in connection with a child abduction that occurred in Bridgeport, CT early Friday morning.

New York State Police say 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez was abducted on Greenwood Street in Bridgeport around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 6 years old with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4 feet 0 inches and weighs about 55 pounds. Aylin was last seen wearing unknown clothing.

Police say the suspect, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez is a Hispanic male with short, brown hair and brown eyes, who is approximately 5’ 3” and weighs 185 pounds.

The vehicle has been identified as a rented gray 4-door sedan Hyundai Sonata with Connecticut license plates.

Police say Hernandez abducted the child after committing a homicide in Bridgeport.

Hernandez was last seen traveling on Jennings Street in Bronx, NY, possibly heading for a destination in the Bronx. Police believe Hernandez to be in the New York City area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport, CT Police Department at 866-N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.