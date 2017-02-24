Mother of man accused in the death of 1-year-old boy found unresponsive speaks out

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mother of a man whom police say is responsible for the death of his girlfriend’s child is speaking out.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office says baby Luka died of blunt force trauma while in the care of David Bridges.

We’re hearing a very different story from David’s mother Tammy Bridges.

“He said mom I tried to help this baby. I did not hurt this baby,” Tammy said.

Tammy is speaking out to defend her son David.

The 22-year old is accused of causing the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child baby Luka.

Police say Bridges was the only one home when Luka was found unresponsive at his South Allen Street apartment February 6th.

His mother Rebecca Patrick was reportedly at a doctor’s appointment at the time but Tammy says there is more to this story.

“David was sleeping; she said he was sleeping before she left.”

Tammy says when he woke up he found Luka unresponsive.

“He said he didn’t know how to do CPR. He went upstairs to their neighbor who is a nurse. He banged on her door and he was yelling for help”

Police see it differently and an indictment points to repeated abuse at the hands of Bridges.

Tammy says she’s noticed bruising on Luka but never saw signs of abuse on David’s own daughter.

“He raised his baby. Here she is now three. Anybody who knows him will tell you he would never hurt a baby. If it takes the last breath out of me, I will prove that my son is innocent because I believe he is.”

Bridges is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. He and Patrick both are charged with endangering the welfare of a child.