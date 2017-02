GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city rejected a pending contract renewal for the Gloversville Fire Department.

The Department says they negotiated in good faith with the city that included reductions in staffing and multi-year savings totaling more than $1 million.

The city had previously said the department’s staffing budget was $3.2 million, which was too high.

The mayor has also said there is a goal to get the department to merge wit the one in nearby Johnstown.