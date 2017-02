EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man has been arrested on theft charges after police say he stole two bottles of anti-diarrhea medicine from a CVS in Indiana.

Shaun Nash, 36, is being held without bond at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Authorities say Nash has a previous theft conviction on his record.

Police say store employees identified Nash as the suspect who took the medication without paying for it.