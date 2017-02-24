Man accused of shooting ENCON officer pleads guilty

GALLATIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of shooting an Environmental Conservation Officer back in November has entered a guilty plea.

Alan Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree felony assault in Columbia County on Friday.

ENCON officer James Davey was investigating Blanchard for illegal hunting when he was shot in the pelvis.

Davey needed surgery and spent time in intensive care before going into rehab for his injuries.

The DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos released a statement commending the work of his officers and State Police for helping in the case. He hopes it serves as an example to those considering illegal hunting.