Little Tikes recalls toddler swings after injuries to children

Myles Snyder Published:
little_tikes

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Little Tikes is recalling certain toddler swings after reports that children were injured when the plastic seat cracked or broke.

The company has received about 140 reports of the swing breaking, including 39 injuries to children. The injuries have included abrasions, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head, and two children sustained a broken arm, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The recall is for about 540,000 2-in-1 Snug’n Secure pink toddler swings.

swing2The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the seat with a manufacturing date code stamp. The company says if the molded inner arrow of the date code stamp points to “09”, “10” or “11”, the swing may be included in the recall.

The swings were sold at Walmart, Toys “R” Us and other stores from November 2009 through May 2014 for about $25.

Parents should contact the company for credit toward the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

