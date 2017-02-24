“La La Land” phenomenon has local dance studios buzzing

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 89th Academy Awards are this Sunday evening and the hit movie and winner of seven golden globes, “La La Land”, is expected to clean up.

The film received 14 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, for which it is widely considered the front-runner.

The film was set in the present, but the jazz music and dance numbers, performed by the movies leading duo Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, transported viewers back to the days of old Hollywood.

News10 ABC’s Jimmy Marlow laced up his dance shows at a Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Latham to learn about why the film has dancers and artists across the country buzzing and to learn a few moves straight from the movie.