SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tickets for the Equestricon 2017 festival are official on sale!

It’s a highly anticipated event that is held each year.

The three-day festival is held in Saratoga Springs from August 13 to 15 and is touted as the largest fan event in the history of the racing industry.

Ticket packages range from $25 up to $450 for the full fan experience.

