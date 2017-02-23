Vermont bill would make single-use bathrooms “gender-free”

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A new bill that would put “gender-free” signs on public, single-occupancy bathrooms in Vermont is quickly gaining support.

The bill would affect a wide range of public places like schools, restaurants, stores, some businesses as well as buildings owned by state and local government.

One of the lead sponsors of the bill, first-term Burlington Rep. Selene Colburn, a Progressive, said that while it’s not a direct response to reported plans by the Trump administration to scrap Obama-era transgender protections, laws that make bathrooms more accessible to everyone should be common sense.

The bill has 37 sponsors, nearly one-quarter of all representatives in the Democratically controlled Vermont House.