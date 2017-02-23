University: Proper grammar can be racist

Web Staff Published: Updated:
Credit: University of Washington
Credit: University of Washington

TACOMA, Wash. (NEWS10) – The University of Washington is taking a stand against racism in the field of writing.

According to the university, there “is no inherent ‘standard’ of English” and the center will aim that staff does not inadvertently embrace racist practices.

“It is a founding assumption that, if believed, one must act differently than we, the institution and its agents, have up to this point,” said Dr. Asao Inoue, the Writing Center Director. “While overt racism is usually easily identified, more elusive are microaggressions, forms of degradation which manifest on a subconscious and casual level. As the statement reads “Racism is pervasive. It is in the systems, structures, rules, languages, expectations, and guidelines that make up our classes, school, and society,”

The new guidelines were spearheaded by Dr. Inoue, who is an associate professor in the School of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences and director of university writing.

The university says it hopes that by understanding racism and imparting students with a critical thought process, that they may be better prepared not only to develop as writers but also to achieve their highest possible level of success.

Read the full statement by the University.

