Road crews taking advantage of warm weather spell by fixing roads

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just because the weather warms up doesn’t mean road crews are off the hook.

Instead of salt trucks, they’re bringing out the asphalt trucks.

Many people are out enjoying weather and Department of Transportation crews are taking advantage.

DOT crews are taking advantage of today’s warm spell and getting a head start on “spring cleaning” by fixing roads damaged by old man winter.

“We can really get out and address a lot of the concerns we really can’t get to while we are plowing,” Brian Viggiani, of New York DOT, said.

Number one on the list is filling in potholes.

Many people out enjoying the day admit they hit a few on their way to Washington Park in Albany.

“It can tear your car up real bad. They’ve got a lot of potholes to fix around here,” Russel Ward said.

“We hit a pothole on our way here!” Kennedy Norris said.

“I thought, what’s that on my tire. Yeah, the potholes are huge right now,” Alison Shottek said.

That’s because the water underground freezes and expands the road.

This is only a temporary fix but it’ll last through a cold snap.

“Except for the last two days, it hasn’t been warm enough for a long period of time for asphalt plants to be open. So well get a small of asphalt called cold patch. It’s meant to work in winter months,” Viggiani said.

In the meantime, people are soaking up that vitamin D and not complaining about the roads or the weather.

“Usually we have 2 feet of snow this time!” Shottek said.

“It may not last, happened last year next thing we knew a cold snap came through and we had a bunch of snow,” Ward said.

Crews are also working to fix guard rails and signs that may have been damaged.