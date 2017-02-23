Oprah to speak at Skidmore College 2017 commencement

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Famed television star Oprah Winfrey will deliver an address at Skidmore College’s 2017 Commencement ceremony, according to the college’s commencement website.

Winfrey is best known for hosting the award-winning The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years. She is also an Academy Award-nominated actress for her role in The Color Purple, and has produced numerous projects both on stage and on screen.

In addition to delivering her address, Winfrey will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Letters in the Arts.

Also speaking, and receiving honorary degrees at the 2017 commencement are Ann Rubenstein Tisch, and Wes Moore.

Tisch is the founder and president of Young Women’s Leadership Network, a network of all-girl’s public schools serving disadvantaged, inner-city families.

Wes Moore is a decorated Army combat veteran, youth advocate and CEO of BridgeEdU, a national initiative focusing on addressing the college completion and career placement crisis by reinventing the freshman year of college.

Mark Youndt, professor of management and business, has been selected as the 2017 faculty Commencement speaker.