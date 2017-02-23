One year since PFOA contamination found in VT

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – It’s been one year since a local woman alerted Vermont state officials to the old Chemfab site in North Bennington.

A lot has been accomplished but still a long way to go.

The toxic chemical used here PFOA was found in a number of private wells but not the municipal water system. Private homes were then outfitted with carbon filtration systems, and DEC began taking more soil and water samples to determine the scope of contamination in North Bennington.

Since then, Vermont set its own advisory level for PFOA at 20 parts per trillion, a number lower than the EPA’s latest advisory of 70 parts per trillion.

After blood testing those impacted by contamination the state determined that the main source of exposure to residents was directly related to the drinking water, and those who worked directly with PFOA at the former Chemfab plant had a higher level of pfoa in their blood, and men had higher levels compared to women.

The state is currently working on plans to extend the municipal water line to homes with contaminated wells.

NEWS10 ABC spoke with one homeowner who has a carbon filter at his home but says he still prefers to drink bottled water.