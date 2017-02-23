NYC lowers cost estimate for presidential protection

By Published: Updated:
trump-tower

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has lowered its cost estimate for guarding President Donald Trump, his family and their Manhattan residence.

Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill has written to New York’s Congressional delegation to seek reimbursement.

He says it cost about $24 million to guard the Trumps and Trump Tower during the 2½ months between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

The original estimate was $35 million.

When the president is not in New York City, the department estimates that it costs $127,000 to $146,000 a day to protect the first lady and their son.

If Trump is in New York City, the Police Department puts the estimate at $308,000 a day.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2mohohI ) notes that Trump has not yet returned to the city since his inauguration.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s