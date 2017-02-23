Nathan Littauer launches Safe Sleep Program for babies

Web Staff Published: Updated:
baby-boxes

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nathan Littauer is teaming up with The Baby Box Company to make sure babies have a safe place to sleep when they go home. 02152017_nlh_babybox_3-450x299

The Universal Safe Sleep Program focuses on reducing infant mortality rates. Inside the box, parents will find a mattress, sheet, safe sleep sack and other items like baby wipes and some items for mom to use.

“What makes this program so unique is the focus on education” explained Maureen Mosher, RN, NLH Manager of Maternal Child Health, said. “Every mother must watch a video syllabus in the prenatal stage to secure the box”.

All expecting and new parents can access the program, regardless of income status.

According to Nathan Littauer, the baby boxes are made from durable cardboard and come with a firm mattress, waterproof mattress cover and fitted cotton sheet.

 

